OCD team deployed to Naga to oversee aid distribution

MANILA – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has dispatched a rapid deployment team to Naga City, Camarines Sur to oversee the acceptance and distribution of relief for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) in the Bicol Region.

‘This team will also facilitate the distribution of these essential items to affected areas,” OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a news release.

The OCD serves as the logistics coordinator for incoming relief supplies transported via aircraft, he added.

The relief items sourced from various agencies are being transported to the Bicol Region for distribution across provinces.

The operation commenced on Sunday, using aircraft from Malaysia and Singapore.

The relief items include kitchen kits, shelter repair kits, family food packs, medical supplies and clean water.

Meanwhile, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, lauded personnel for their efforts in disaster response following the onslaught

of Kristine last week.

In a statement on Monday, Mendoza said several LTO personnel participated in relief distribution and rescue operations, aside from remaining visible in major thoroughfares and other road networks where relief goods and disaster response teams pass through in Bicol Region, Southern Tagalog, and Central Luzon.

‘Mula sa relief assistance hanggang sa rescue operations, pinatunayan ng ating mga personnel ang kahalagahan ng pagtutulungan, ang bayanihan sa panahon ng sakuna (From relief assistance to rescue operations, our personnel proved the importance of helping each other in times of crisis),’ he said.

In Bicol Region, he said LTO personnel assisted in repacking and distribution of relief goods for affected locals.

Mendoza also made a personal donation of sacks of rice, personal hygiene kits, and other basic necessities that are expected to reach Bicol region by Monday night. (With Raymond Carl dela Cruz/PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency