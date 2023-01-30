OCD: Deaths from non-stop rains, floods climb to 43

MANILA: The death toll from the torrential rains and floods from the low pressure area, shear line, and northeast monsoon that has affected a large part of the country since Jan. 2 has climbed to 43, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Monday.

The agency's latest disaster bulletin said the figure includes 20 confirmed deaths -- nine from Zamboanga Peninsula; seven from Eastern Visayas; two from Northern Mindanao and one each from Mimaropa and Davao Region.

Another 23 fatalities are undergoing validation -- 13 from Bicol; six from Northern Mindanao; three from Zamboanga Peninsula and one from Soccsksargen.

The number of injured and missing persons are placed at 11 and eight, respectively.

Agriculture damage is now estimated at PHP1.05 billion while infrastructure damage is at PHP523.2 million

A total of 1,888 houses have been damaged.

The affected population is estimated at 497,015 families or around 2,043,686 persons.

Relief drive continues

As this developed, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602) arrived at the Iligan Pier, Lanao Del Norte carrying some 358 tons of relief goods for flood victims in Eastern Mindanao on Monday morning.