NU Dominates La Salle in UAAP Season 87 Men’s Volleyball Opener

Pasay City: National University kicked off its five-peat bid with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over De La Salle University Sunday in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Team captain Leo Aringo Jr. and Alas Pilipinas standout Buds Buddin led the Bulldogs, proving they remain formidable despite the departure of key players Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar, both instrumental in their previous four titles.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aringo delivered 20 points, including 19 attacks and one block, while Buddin contributed 18 points and 13 excellent receptions. Leo Ordiales made a strong debut with nine points, while Congolese middle blocker Obed Mukaba added four attacks and two blocks. The Green Spikers, who played without top hitter Vince Maglinao, got 10 points from Uriel Mendoza and nine points from Noel Michael Kampton.

NU coach Dante Alinsunurin credited the team’s collective effort for the impressive win. “I am thankful for the result of our victory because everything we wanted to happen inside the court, we did. The adjustments we could make, we were able to adjust immediately. I am also very thankful for the performance of my players because it was really a team effort. I hope it continues,” he said.

NU will face Ateneo de Manila University on Feb. 19, while La Salle tangles with Adamson University on Feb. 22.

Earlier in the day, Ateneo edged Adamson, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23. Kennedy Batas led Ateneo with 24 points, including 17 attacks, five blocks and two aces. Amil Pacinio Jr. added 18 points, while Jan Matthew Salarzon and Jetlee Gopio chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ateneo coach Vince Mangulabnan expressed the need for improvements, saying, “We still have a lot to fix, especially in our upcoming game against NU. We won this game because of the players. They just followed what the coaches wanted to happen and they really adjusted in the game.”

Marc Kenneth Paulino and Ahmed Vezie Tahiluddin scored 13 and 11 points, respectively for the Soaring Falcons, who absorbed their seventh straight loss dating back to April 3, 2024, in Season 86.