﻿NPA couple surrenders, reunites with loved ones in Agusan Norte

A couple engaged in New People’s Army (NPA) activities recently surrendered voluntarily to the personnel of 1304th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 13 and the 1st Agusan del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company.

In a statement Sunday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga), said the couple decided to end their yearning to be with their families again after finally abandoning the communist movement on Saturday.

Caramat identified the surrenderers as alias Wendel, 37, a resident of Barangay Jaguimitan of Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, and the team leader of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) 3, Guerrilla Front 4A (GF-4A) under North Central Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

Wendel surrendered with his live-in partner, alias An-An, 32, a resident of Barangay Malinao of Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, serving as Squad Medic of SRC-3 GF-4A.

“Both surrendered to unite with their families and live a normal life which might turn out to be impossible if they were to remain in the movement,” Caramat said.

Wendel, he added, is the brother of Jealan Pinakilid, alias Baking, the commanding officer GF-4A of the NPA operating in the areas of Agusan del Norte and some parts of the Misamis Oriental province.

“Despite the recent atrocities conducted by the New People’s Army in Surigao del Sur, they cannot hide the fact that many of its members are tired of their futile resistance and just wanted to live a peaceful and violent-free life,” Caramat said.

He is referring to the road blockade and ransacking of houses perpetrated by the NPA insurgents in Cortes, Surigao del Sur last February 10.

Caramat also urged the remaining NPA guerrillas in Agusan del Norte and other parts of the Caraga Region to surrender and live peacefully with their families and communities.

“It’s not too late for you to surrender. The government is always open to accept and assist you to start new lives,” he added.

Caramat said Wendel and his live-in partner will be processed for them to avail of government support, particularly through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front (NDF) as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency