No OJT Needed for Alyansa Candidates: PBBM Highlights Legislative Expertise

Batangas City: There is no need for an on-the-job training (OJT) for the senatorial slate of the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas because they already know how to craft laws, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Saturday. Speaking at the Alyansa campaign rally at the Batangas Sports Coliseum in Batangas City, Marcos said his chosen senatorial candidates could help continue what his administration started.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized that most of the Alyansa candidates have previously served as senators, thus eliminating the need for any legislative training. ‘Karamihan sa kanila ay naging senador na kaya po wala na pong OJT ito. Tuluy-tuloy sa trabaho itong mga ito (Most of them have become senators, so there is no longer any OJT. They are ready for work),’ Marcos stated. He assured that none of the candidates could be considered inexperienced in law-making, as they are already well-versed in their responsibilities.

Marcos stressed that the Alyansa candidates are committed to advancing the initiatives he has begun to improve the lives of Filipinos. He remarked that the candidates are equipped to address even the smallest issues that Filipinos face daily. Furthermore, he promised equal treatment for all citizens, highlighting the party members’ dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women.

He urged voters to support the Alyansa candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuation of the progress made over the past two and a half years. ‘Kung titiyakin po natin ang ating kinabukasan, kung ninanais po natin na maipagpatuloy ang lahat ng ating nasimulan sa nakaraang dalawang taon at kalahati, ito po ang dapat nating ihalal sa ating mga kandidato sa Senado (If we are to ensure our future, if we want to continue everything we have started in the past two and a half years, these are who we should elect to the Senate),’ he said.

The Alyansa candidates include former Interior secretary Benhur Abalos; Makati City Mayor Abby Binay; incumbent Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Francis Tolentino; former senators Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Vicente Sotto III; and House lawmakers Erwin Tulfo and Camille Villar. The rally in Batangas province marked the fifth and final leg of the party’s campaign tour in Calabarzon or Region IV-A, which encompasses the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.