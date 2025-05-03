Japan Dominates at NTT Asia Triathlon Cup Subic

Subic: Japanese athletes ruled the elite division of the 2025 NTT Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay under scorching heat at Subic Freeport Zone here Saturday. Takuto Oshima captured the men’s title of the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race in 1 hour, 50 minutes and 25 seconds. Daryn Konysbayev of Kazakhstan (1:50:52) got the silver while Japanese Ryousuke Maeda (1:51:16) took the bronze. The 19-year-old Oshima is a member of the national team. Fellow Japanese Ryoya Tamazaki (1:51:53) and Kenshin Mori (1:52:05) secured fourth and fifth places, respectively, completing a strong showing for Team Japan.

According to Philippines News Agency, in the women’s elite race, Manami Hayashi took top honors, clocking 2:04:58. South Koreans Park Gayeon and Jeong Hye Rim (2:06:25) finished 2-3. “The weather was very hot but I’m happy I won,” the 20-year-old Hayashi, who was fifth last year, said. “I will come back next year,” the Nagoya-based triathlete added. Hayashi won the mixed relay silver medal at the Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships in Hong Kong last month. She was fourth in the women’s elite category.

Meanwhile, Diego Dimayuga and Pio Mishael Latonio of Get Coach’D Academy and Miharu Oka of ASkyoto ruled their divisions in the 13-15 years old category. The winners in the Super Tri-Kids division were Luke Rozeboom (boys’ 11-12), Naomi Dimayuga of Get Coach’D Academy (girls’ 11-12), Gabriel Tapuro of Team Megawide (boys’ 9-10), Pia Gienne Meiko Gito of Sante Barley (girls’ 9-10), Eli Julian Dela Cruz of Team Megawide (boys’ 7-8), Stacey Ailia Aisha Escala (girls’ 7-8), and Ruan Azriel Santos (boys’ 6-under) of Olongapo Junior Trackers Multisports and Francesca Bader Mendoza (girls’ 6-under).

The top three in the Super Sprint (Legends Men) were Hiroshi Takei, Noel Salvador and Miguel Antonio Lopez. Known locally as SuBIT (Subic Bay International Triathlon), the race is a key stop in the Asia Triathlon Cup series and a go-to event for athletes seeking ranking points and international exposure.