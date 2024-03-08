No extradition request yet for Quiboloy – DOJ

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday has yet to receive an extradition request from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for Apollo Quiboloy following a California court's unsealing of arrest orders for the controversial pastor who is wanted by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for multiple charges. 'There is no extradition request received yet by the DOJ from the DFA. It's difficult, however, to speak on hypothetical situations. The government's goal is to attain justice in whatever form and through the best forum,' DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano told the media. 'The decision to resolve came as a result of almost a year of verifying the evidence on record as well as the identity of the alleged victim,' he noted. Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. earlier ordered the unsealing of the arrest warrants against the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and his co-accused following a request by the United States Attorney Criminal Division. The charges against Quiboloy and co-accused Helen Panilag and Teresita Tolibas Dandan include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and cash smuggling. The online poster on Quiboloy on the FBI webpage said the 74-year-old pastor is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States via fraudulently obtained visas and forced them to solicit donations for a bogus charity. The donations were allegedly used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders. Members who proved successful at soliciting for the church were allegedly forced to enter into sham marriages or obtain fake student visas to continue soliciting in the United States year-round. Further, it was alleged that females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or 'pastorals,' for Quiboloy, adding that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave massages and were required to have sex with him. Source: Philippines News Agency