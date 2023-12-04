NHCP Plans Installation of 43 Historical Markers in 2024 for ‘Landas ng Pagkabansa’ Project

Manila, Philippines - The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) is preparing to install at least 43 historical markers across various provinces in Luzon in 2024. This initiative is part of the 'Landas ng Pagkabansa' (Path of Nationhood) project, which aligns with the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood program, proclaimed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. through Administrative Order (AO) No. 8, s. 2023.

According to Philippines News Agency, these markers will commemorate significant events and realities that contributed to the formation of the Filipino nation, spanning from the proclamation of Philippine Independence in 1898 to the end of the First Philippine Republic in 1901.

The markers aim to illustrate the struggle of Asia's first democratic constitutional republic against colonialism, recognizing the contributions of Filipinos from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds. They are also intended to remind Filipinos of the heroic efforts and sacrifices made in their home provinces, towns, and barangays in the fight for independence. NHCP chairperson Dr. Emmanuel Calairo, during the Philippine Information Agency media forum on December 1, announced that these markers would be placed in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, and Ifugao in the coming year.

NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo explained that the installation of these markers is part of a multi-year commemoration of Philippine Independence and Nationhood from 2023 to 2026, as outlined in AO 8. The project began in 2023 and is set to conclude in 2026 with the unveiling of the last marker in Palanan, Isabela. This year, the NHCP has already installed four historical markers, with a goal to establish a total of 74 markers by 2026.