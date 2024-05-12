KOTA KINABALU, Media practitioners, especially the new generation of journalists in Sabah, need to actively engage in fieldwork to gather more authentic news materials rather than solely relying on information obtained through social media. This is vital not only to provide invaluable experience to journalists but also to enable them to produce impactful and comprehensive news reports with more engaging narratives through firsthand observations and ultimately benefit the community. Former New Straits Times (NST) Sabah Bureau chief Roy Anthony Goh, 54, who has 31 years of experience in journalism, said news that overly relied on social media without on-site observations would often result in bland storytelling. 'Observation is lacking, and news now relies heavily on social media. The real stories are missing because journalists do not go to the ground. Everything is based on what is posted or goes viral on social media. 'Every journalist must practice observation to ensure that each news piece is crafted a nd presented clearly with accurate information and is easily understood by readers,' he told Bernama. Using the example of a house fire incident, Roy said that news reports depicting the full story behind the incident, including its impact on residents losing their homes, seem to be diminishing as journalists now tend to source information from social media. While acknowledging social media as a challenge in today's journalism landscape, Roy believes that digital technology should not hinder journalists, especially in Sabah, from embracing the tradition of fieldwork to gather news materials, collect information and make on-the-ground observations. 'Previously, journalists relied on legwork (being present at the scene), but now they often resort to fingerwork (social media). It shouldn't be. News reports based solely on social media won't have an impact. 'Therefore, journalists must be hands-on. At the very least, they will get to know the real situation,' said Roy, who is still actively involved in journa lism to this day. Veteran Sabah journalist Anna Vivienne, 65, who shared the same sentiment, opined that journalists need to remain relevant by enhancing their writing skills and attentiveness to issues in order to advance the media industry in the state. Anna, who has been involved in journalism since 1986 and is also a book author and journalist for a news portal in Sabah, stressed that it is crucial for journalists to stay alert and not be complacent in producing news reports. Having worked as a journalist for several local media agencies in Sabah and a radio presenter, she emphasised the need to strengthen investigative journalism to ensure that every report produced is comprehensive, covering all perspectives to unravel any emerging issue. 'Investigative journalism is essential because it allows us to know the real cause of an issue, why, when, how it happened, who is responsible, and we ask those who can provide solutions so that people, including authorities and leaders, are informed,' she said. M eanwhile, Berita Harian stringer Rafiqah Dahali, 32, expressed the view that media agencies should be more open and willing to publish news reports highlighting grassroots issues, even if they are only local, to ensure that the industry continues to progress and remain relevant. 'In my opinion, readers also need to better understand local issues in some places,' she said. May 29 is declared as National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) to commemorate the inaugural publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on that date in 1939, celebrating the contributions of media practitioners who serve as a medium to shape an informed society, fostering cooperation, and driving positive change in the industry. The HAWANA 2024 celebration, themed 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan', will take place from May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Source: BERNAMA News Agency