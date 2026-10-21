New JAHA-Published EggNest® Study and Texas State Regulatory Variance Validate Shift Toward Apron-Free Workflows in the Interventional Lab

EggNest The Christ Data Infographic

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Egg Medical today announced the publication of a prospective study in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) evaluating its EggNest Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs). Conducted at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH, the real-world clinical study demonstrates that radiation protection allows interventional lab personnel to perform procedures safely without heavy personal lead aprons.

Validating these clinical findings in practice, the Texas Department of State Health Services recently granted a state radiation variance to Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio.

“The EggNest system protects the entire team so they can choose to go apron-free or wear ultralight aprons that feel like a light vest,” said Dr. Santiago Garcia, interventional cardiologist at The Christ Hospital and principal investigator of the study. “This comprehensive data provides interventional teams with an evidence-based pathway to significantly reduce orthopedic strain while enhancing radiation safety.”

Key Findings Published in JAHA

Apron-Free Reduction: The estimated annual collar dose for primary operators dropped from 86.7 mRem with standard shielding to 25.5 mRem with EggNest Complete (p < 0.001). For context, according to the CDC, a 5-6 hour flight yields radiation exposure of ~3.5 mRem.

The estimated annual collar dose for primary operators dropped from 86.7 mRem with standard shielding to 25.5 mRem with EggNest Complete (p < 0.001). For context, according to the CDC, a 5-6 hour flight yields radiation exposure of ~3.5 mRem. Minimal Exposure Across All Roles: With the EggNest Complete ERPD, total effective doses for all lab roles, including primary operators, scrub assistants, and circulating nurses, were 1% of the ICRP annual maximum (5,000 mRem).

With the EggNest Complete ERPD, total effective doses for all lab roles, including primary operators, scrub assistants, and circulating nurses, were 1% of the ICRP annual maximum (5,000 mRem). Ultralight Apron Performance: Pairing EggNest ERPDs with ultralight (0.125 mm) aprons yielded significantly lower annualized radiation doses than wearing traditional heavy (0.5 mm) aprons with standard shielding. The primary operator received an annualized EDE-1 dose of 51.4 mRem under 0.5mm lead aprons with standard shielding vs. 1.4 mRem under 0.125 lead aprons with EggNest Complete (p < 0.001).

“The radiation reduction we achieve with EggNest fundamentally changes how we approach lab safety—I feel completely comfortable working apron-free,” said Dr. Tim Henry, Medical Director of The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education at The Christ Hospital and past president of SCAI. “It clears the way for a healthier, more sustainable future for operators and staff.”

Lead-Free, Responsibly

Egg Medical emphasizes a flexible, safety-first philosophy: Lead-Free, Responsibly. Modern interventional labs are not one-size-fits-all, and EggNest technology is engineered to support apron-optional workflows where approved—never to force a single standard of practice.

Contact: Susan Storm, [email protected]

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