New adoption process helpful for abused, neglected kids

Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Paul R. Daza on Wednesday lauded the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for expediting the release of the Omnibus Guidelines on Republic Act (RA) 11642 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act. Daza said RA 11642 mandates that the adoption process of all adoption cases, including non-relative, relative within fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, and cases of adult adoption, would become purely an administrative proceeding. 'Through RA 11642, we are correcting age-old problems in adoption, which typically took years to resolve. The previous law, RA 8552 (Domestic Adoption Act of 1998), required a set of procedures, while founded on good intents, that often lead to emotional and financial strains on parties involved, not to mention clogging of cases in courts,' he said. Daza, one of the principal authors of the measure, thanked DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada of the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) for accelerating the release of the Omnibus Guidelines. The new law empowers the DSWD to issue adoption creeds - without the need for judicial procedures - saving costs for intending adoptive parents, allowing better chances for children needing adoption and de-clogging the already overburdened courts. Adoption is considered by societies as an important mechanism through which orphaned, abandoned, abused, or neglected children may have better chances in life. 'Not only are we building better chances for families and children, we are also ensuring clear procedures for helping abused or neglected children. Children in these difficult circumstances need the society's concerted efforts,' Daza said. The law recognizes that there are children living in 'traditional' families, with both parents at home, but, sadly, experience deep emotional and physical pains on a day-to-day basis. 'This legislation is also for them. We do not only wish to match prospective parents with prospective children; we also wish to ensure that all Filipino children are living in homes that are truly safe and loving,' he said. The law also ensures that adoptive children are going to feel safe in a world that is now dealing with both positive and negative impacts of social media. 'These are important considerations when we deliberated on the law. Through Section 54, we are prohibiting labeling, shaming, bullying, and other discriminatory acts that might be committed against adopted children. We are taking this seriously because we truly understand the long-term effects of bullying and shaming in a world that is sometimes harsh,' Daza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency