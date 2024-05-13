BACOLOD CITY: Student-athletes from the host province Negros Occidental who won medals in the just-held Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) Meet 2024 received a total of PHP1.5 million in cash incentives from the provincial government on Monday. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who led the distribution rites at the Capitol Social Hall here, lauded the young athletes for their dedication, hard work, and perseverance, saying that 'each medal is a testament to their extraordinary abilities and unwavering spirit.' 'The incentives you are receiving today are a symbol of appreciation, not the reason for or the end goal of why you compete. Beyond monetary rewards, sports competitions offer a platform to showcase your skills,' he said. A gold medal is equivalent to PHP1,500; silver, PHP1,000; and bronze, PHP700. Finishing first runner-up overall behind Iloilo, Negros Occidental bagged 64 gold, 64 silver, and 49 bronze medals in the elementary division; and 88 gold, 86 silver and 73 bronze medals in the secondary division. The governor also gave cash incentives to the coaches, assistant coaches, trainers, and chaperones, whom he recognized for 'playing pivotal roles in the success of the athletes.' Schools Governance and Operations Division chief Romeo Sison Sr. of the Department of Education-Division of Negros Occidental witnessed the distribution of cash incentives. 'To those who will represent Negros Occidental and Western Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, carry with you the same determination and passion or even greater than what led you to victory in WVRAA,' Lacson said. This year's Palarong Pambansa will be held in Cebu City on July 6 to 17. Source: Philippines News Agency