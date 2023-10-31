Nearly 200 vendors in Bacolod City get special permits for Undas

Close to 200 vendors have obtained special permits from the city government here to sell goods in designated areas in line with the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on Wednesday (Nov. 1) and Thursday (Nov. 2). Data as of Tuesday (Oct. 31) noon showed 190 flower sellers and seven vendors have been given permits to conduct business from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, based on dates provided in the resolution approved by the Local Market Committee. City Administrator Pacifico Maghari III said the number could still increase until the closing hours of the Business Permits and Licensing Office on Tuesday. 'They are allowed to sell flowers, candles and other goods related to the occasion,' he told journalists. Designated areas for vendors with special permits include Gonzaga and San Juan Streets along the public plaza, Mabini and Hernaez Streets adjacent to Libertad South Public Market, areas along Burgos North Public Market, and outside the Bacolod City Public Cemetery on Burgos Street. Each vendor is required to pay PHP400 to obtain a special permit for a space of one meter by one meter. Maghari said personnel of his office, along with those from the City Legal Office Enforcement Unit and Public Order and Safety Office, will conduct regular monitoring to ensure that the vendors strictly adhere to rules and regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency