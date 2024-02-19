Navy Commodore, 9 others named ERJHS outstanding alumni

The Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. High School (ERJHS) will pay tribute to "10 Most Outstanding Alumni" during its 72nd Foundation Day and Grand Alumni Homecoming on Feb. 23-25. The 10 awardees are Philippine Navy Commodore Albert Mogol of Batch 78 (military service), Monchie's Lechon owner-manager Ramon Ferreros of Batch 73 (business), Tany Joe "TJ" Calalay of Batch 95 (public service), Sct. Roberto Castor and Castor family (scouting), Lorenzo sisters (education), Jess Asistin of Batch 76 (alumni affairs), People's Tonight Sports Editor Ed Andaya of Batch 81 (journalism), Eric David of Batch 71 (community service), Philippine National Police Lt. Col. Emmanuel Gomez of Batch 88 (public service) and former Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Gen. Enrique Linsangan of Batch 69 (public service/posthumous). The recognition ceremony on Feb. 23 will serve as one of the highlights of the three-day festivities being organized by the ERJHS Alumni Association in cooperation with ERJHS Principal Gina Labor Obierna and the school community. Other activities include the Alumni Retro Night featuring live performances of the Righteous Act Band, led by Jay Tuangco of Batch 87; the ERJHS Alumni Sports Club 3x3 basketball tournament; the Batch 76 Zumba event; and the sing and dance presentation of participating batches. The event will kick off on Feb. 23 with a Holy Mass, to be followed by the formal wreath-laying ceremony to be led by Obierna, Asistin and the Castor family. There will also be a motorcade in various barangays around the school supported by barangay officials; and the opening of various booths offering affordable products and services. ERJHS students will also join the festivities with presentations by the award-winning Kalinangan Dancers under Dante Ballesteros and Choral Group and various field demonstrations. The event is also part of ERJHS's preparations for its coming Diamond Anniversary celebrations in February 2027 Source: Philippines News Agency