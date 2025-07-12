Natl Gov’t Agencies and BARMM Collaborate to Accelerate Marawi Rehabilitation

Marawi city: Concerned national government agencies have signed agreements with the Bangsamoro government to expedite the rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City. The deals were finalized during a meeting involving at least six members of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet and ministers from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at Camp Ranao in Marawi.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Cabinet secretaries who engaged with BARMM ministers included Nasser Pangandaman Sr. (Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehabilitation and Development), Amenah Pangandaman (Budget), Teodoro Herbosa Jr. (Health), Jose Ramon Aliling (Human Settlements), Manuel Bonoan (Public Works), and Sonny Angara (Education).

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reported that the meeting concluded with a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and BARMM for repairing the Access Bridge in Norsalam Village in Marawi. Additionally, the DPWH, BARMM, and the Department of Education (DepEd) signed a MOA for constructing School Ancillary Facilities.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the National Housing Authority (NHA) and BARMM was established for the ‘Building Better Marawi – Livable and Accessible Marawi Housing’ Program. The Department of Agriculture (DA), through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), also signed an MOU with BARMM for the ‘Building Better Marawi – Aquaculture Industry Development.’

The DBM highlighted that the Philippine Ports Authority and BARMM also signed documents for the turnover of Marawi Port Facilities. Other commitments included DepEd’s support in providing school equipment to the Marawi Integrated School, NEA ensuring electricity to Marawi City General Hospital and surrounding areas, and DOH supporting the completion and operation of Marawi City General Hospital.

The meeting also saw the turnover of approximately 42 ambulances from the DOH to enhance Marawi City’s emergency medical services. During a visit to several project sites in Marawi City on June 23, President Marcos acknowledged the steady progress in the infrastructure rehabilitation efforts in the city.