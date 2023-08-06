NATIONAL MONTH: OVER 51,000 JALUR GEMILANG, SABAH FLAGS DISTRIBUTED – MASIDI

A total of 51,400 Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags have been distributed to government departments, agencies and related parties to be hoisted throughout Sabah to celebrate this year's national month.

State National Month Celebration Secretariat Main Committee chairman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said of the total, 6,000 Jalur Gemilang and 6,000 Sabah flags were handed over to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) on Aug 1.

“The state Information Department has received 10,000 Jalur Gemilang and 9,000 Sabah flags,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Masidi, who is also the state Finance Minister, said 9,000 Jalur Gemilang and 11,400 Sabah flags were also distributed to the districts statewide.

He said the state government always continued efforts to cultivate the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among the Sabahans by hoisting the flags in public places, vehicles and around the city.

The flag distribution to business premises is ongoing and he urged all Sabahans to show the spirit of unity and pride as Malaysians by flying the Jalur Gemilang and the Sabah flag.

Meanwhile, army veteran Sergeant (Rtd) Jindeh Ojeh, 70, said that even though it has entered the national month, calls to fly the Jalur Gemilang and the Sabah state flag have received a lukewarm response thus far.

Hence, he said, the public needs to put more effort to enliven the celebration.

Jindeh, who served in the army for 16 years, from 1975 to 1991, said the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of patriotism of an independent country that is peaceful and needs to be protected.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency