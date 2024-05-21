MUHAMMAD ZIYAD CELEBRATES THIRD WORLD PARA ATHLETICS GOLD MEDAL WITH RECORD BREAKING THROW IN JAPAN

KUALA LUMPUR, National para athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli celebrated his third personal World Para Athletics Championship gold medal after he emerged as champion of the men's shot putt F20 (intellectual disability) event at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe, Japan today. His winning throw of 17.43 metres (m) at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium broke the Asian record of 17.29 m he set at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championship in London and won him his third gold medal in this championship, after two previous gold medal wins in 2013 and 2017. 'Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah. Three times gold medal World Para Athletics Championships,' Muhammad Ziyad said in a post attached to a video of his victory uploaded on Instagram today. French shot putter Soane Luka won the silver with a distance of 15.29 m, Jordi Patricio of Ecuador took home the bronze with a distance of 15.80 m, while fellow Malaysian Mohamad Aliff Mohamad Awi placed seventh with a distance of 13.48 m. The 2024 World Para Athletics Championship is taking place from May 17 to 25. Source: BERNAMA News Agency