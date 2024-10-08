MTHQA: Nine Contestants To Present Recitations On Second Day

KUALA LUMPUR, Nine contestants will present their recitations on the second day of the 64th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) tonight at the World Trade Centre, here.

Egyptian qari (male reciter) Mohamad Abdel Karim Kamel Attia leads the list of contestants, followed by Cambodian qari Kriya Lim, qariah (female reciter) from Kyrgyzstan Mariam Abdiraimova, qari from China Ma Fengying and Fillipino qari Saidi Datala Saiduna.

Qari Flamur Kasami (Kosovo), qari Riyadh Ahmed Abed (Iraq), qariah Dr Siti Wardah Abdul Rahman (Brunei), and qari Ammar Efendic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) will also present their recitations.

Meanwhile, this morning, 10 participants in the memorisation category completed their recitations. They were Abdulaye Joau Gaspar (Angola), Mohammed Bouhassoune (France), Khadidja Yacoub Younous Ahmad (Central African Republic), Oumar Farouck (Cameroon), Mouhamed Issifou (Benin) and Messoude Toulba (Mauritania).

Memorisers Muhammad Mudassar (Italy), Fathimath Shaya Zahi

r (Maldives), Abdulbaari Salami (Ireland), and Mamadou P Balde (Liberia) also recited their parts.

The 64th MTHQA, themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI,’ officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night, involved 92 participants from 71 countries, comprising 53 recitation and 39 memorisation contestants.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, will grace the prize presentation ceremony on Oct 12.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency