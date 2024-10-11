Slight Increase In Johor, Melaka Flood Victims Tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, The number of flood victims in temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Melaka and Johor increased slightly tonight while Perak, Kedah and Selangor recorded a decrease.

In MELAKA, evacuees increased to 23 people from six families as of 8 pm compared to 16 victims from three families at 4 pm.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM application, all the victims were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel PPS in Jasin which opened at 12 noon.

In JOHOR, the flood victims placed in eight PPS in the state increased to 582 people from 158 families at 8 pm this evening compared to 530 victims from 147 families at 4 pm.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said three districts were affected, in Kluang there are four PPSs, namely at Dewan Kampung Kolam Air, SK Sungai Linau, Dewan Terbuka Kampung Paya Palembang and Balai Raya Parit Haji Hashim.

He said, in the Pontian district, three PPS are still operating namely in SK Seri Anom, SK Parit Markom and Kompleks Muafakat Kamp

ung Sungai Pinggan, while in Batu Pahat, the sole PPS is at SK Seri Bunut.

“Weather conditions are reported to be clear for all districts. Three rivers namely Sungai Sembrong in Batu Pahat, Sungai Kesang in Tangkak and Sungai Sayong in Kulai are at warning level.

“While seven rivers at alert level are Sungai Benut (Pontian); Sungai Lenik (Batu Pahat); Sungai Sarang Buaya (Muar); Sungai Muar and Sungai Kesang (Tangkak); Sungai Jemaluang (Mersing) and Sungai Johor (Kota Tinggi),” he said in a statement tonight.

In PERAK, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee informed that the flood victims tonight have reduced to 298 people from 84 families placed in four PPS compared to 303 people from 84 families in the evening.

According to the secretariat, the flood victims housed at the Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Teluk Intan dropped to 131 people from 36 families.

“However, in Kerian the number of flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak PPS increased to 70 people from 19 families

compared to 63 people from 18 families this afternoon while the number of flood victims at SK Parit Haji Aman PPS remains at 50 people from 15 families.

“Flood victims at SK Matang PPS in Taiping reduced to 47 people from 14 families compared to 50 people from 15 families this afternoon,” according to the secretariat.

In KEDAH, Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the number of flood victims in the state had decreased to 305 people from 89 families in three PPS as of 8 tonight compared to 325 people from 93 families in the evening.

“In the Kubang Pasu district, a total of 167 people from 58 families were placed in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Changlun PPS and Lubuk Batu PPK Hall while in the Pendang district a total of 138 people from 31 families were placed in the Tanah Merah Rakan Sukan Complex Hall,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infoflood website said Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata and Sungai Pada

ng Terap in Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu as well as Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and Sungai Anak Bukit in TAR Bridge, Kota Setar have exceeded the level danger.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims who took shelter in the PPS tonight recorded a decrease from 248 victims involving 50 families compared to 186 individuals from 39 families in the evening.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM portal, three PPS in the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) at Seri Kundang, SK Ijok and SK Bukit Badong are still operating to accommodate flood victims from two Gombak and Kuala Selangor districts.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency