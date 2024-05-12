GENTING HIGHLANDS, The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) has launched an electronic learning platform, e-LMS, as an alternative medium for prospective and current takaful agents to enhance their knowledge and skills in the field. Its chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said the initiative, in collaboration with Planet Mahir, aligns with the takaful industry's commitment to implement Values-Based Intermediation for Takaful (VBIT), in line with Bank Negara's Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026 objectives. 'Previously, aspiring agents had to pass the basic takaful examination and learn independently or under the guidance of takaful company agents. 'We are providing another alternative for them to learn online through the e-LMS platform," he said at the Takaful Star Awards 2024 (TSA 2024) ceremony held here yesterday. Meanwhile, MTA chairman Elmie Aman Najas said the 15th TSA 2024 event, which was attended by approximately 700 takaful operator agents, aimed to celebrate the industry's achievements over the past year. He said it also aimed to recognise the efforts of takaful operators in advancing the industry in Malaysia. "It is hoped that this award will continue to motivate takaful consultants nationwide," he added. A total of 30 categories were contested and 68 individuals received top industry recognition at the event, sponsored by major sponsors including AIA PUBLIC Takaful Bhd, Etiqa Takaful Berhad, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad and Takaful IKHLAS General Berhad. Source: BERNAMA News Agency