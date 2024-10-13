MPAJ, JPS To Repair Collapsed Riverbank In Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) and the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) will carry out further repairs to the collapsed riverbank structure at Taman Lembah Maju, Ampang near here yesterday.

MPAJ said following the incident, the MPAJ through the Rapid Action Team (PANTAS) has acted to control traffic and carry out work to pull out two vehicles that almost fell off the cliff using a tow truck at around 9pm last night.

‘Members of the public, especially residents in Ampang have been urged to be alert and be prepared to face any kind of disaster, especially during the monsoon transition season and the monsoon season, which is followed by heavy rain and strong winds.

‘The MPAJ PANTAS unit can be contacted at 03-42857333 if there are any emergencies or disasters,’ said MPAJ in a statement today.

Yesterday, continuous heavy rain around the capital caused two vehicles to be damaged after almost falling into a drain when the bank of the river collapsed.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Dep

artment Assistant Director of the Operations Division Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said however, there were no casualties involved in the incident that took place at approximately 7pm.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency