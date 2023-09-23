MOTORCYCLE CONVOY ORGANISED TO CULTIVATE INTEGRITY, ACCOUNTABILITY IN ENFORCEMENT – EAIC

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) today organised the E.R.A.T (Encouraging, Responsibility, Accountability, Trustworthiness) Motorcycle Convoy programme to get close to the community and cultivate values of integrity and accountability in enforcement.

Its operations director, Mohd Asnawi Mohd Hanipah said the aim of the programme was also to strengthen the cooperation involving the commission, regulatory enforcement agencies and the public.

He said the motorcycle convoy programme was held for the first time and involved the participation of 90 motorcycle riders from various agencies including the EAIC, Ministry of Health, National Anti-Drugs Agency and Department of Environment.

"I am confident that with the involvement of young motorcycle enthusiasts, it (programme) can provide awareness regarding the EAOC and its functions as well as to some extent help in integrity awareness exposure," he said.

"Additionally, it was to promote the values of responsibility, accountability, and trust among all parties (including the public) in line with the efforts to combat misconduct among law enforcement officers as well as to cultivate integrity in the public service."

Mohd Asnawi said this to Bernama after attending the closing ceremony of the ERAT Motorcycle Convoy programme at Seri Menanti Resort in Kuala Pilah here today.

The programme, covering a distance of 90km, kicked off at Menara Usahawan, Putrajaya at 9 am and ended at Istana Lama Seri Menanti (Royal Museum), Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan two hours later.

He said a series of friendly meetings between the EAIC and community actually began last year with Kelantan and Perak being the first two destinations.

He said the EAIC provides the community with information and education on the commission via briefing sessions, dialogues on sharing issues of misconduct that occur in the local areas, and also has a question-and-answer session as well shows the public how it can help the commission in channelling complaints.

"We provide services through these complaints. Therefore, if there are no complaints, it is possible that we will not be able to carry out the function of the commission effectively. This approach is undertaken to enlighten the public on the EAIC's role and what are the public's rights when faced with misconduct by the authorities," he said.

He said the programme also gives a reminder and awareness to all layers of society about avoiding wrongdoings and invites the community to stem out corruption in the public service by lodging complaints to the EAIC.

At the same time, Mohd Asnawi also said that this year the EAIC focused on raising integrity among civil servants especially in enforcement agencies such as the Immigration Department, Customs Department and General Operations Force.

"We collected all the information to identify any problems in each enforcement agency when enforcing laws involving borders and providing services to help overcome related issues," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency