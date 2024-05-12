MELAKA, The tireless devotion of Rahamah Mohtar, 61, traveling back and forth to physiotherapy appointments for 20 days every month over the years, finally paid off when her youngest child, Ahmad Mujahid Azmi, 21, who has cerebral palsy, learned how to navigate life independently and look after himself. The mother of eight said the birth of Ahmad Mujahid, who is a twin, gave her an extraordinary spirit to face hardships despite the heavy trials bestowed by the Almighty. "When Ahmad Mujahid was born and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, the doctors said he would need lifelong care as he couldn't walk or talk. "But I never lost hope... 20 days a month, I would take Ahmad Mujahid for physiotherapy at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor, until he could walk and speak at the age of three, and continued with follow up treatments there," she said. She was speaking to reporters after receiving the Mother's Inspiration Award presented by Her Majesty, the Queen of Malaysia, Raja Zarith Sofiah, at the 2024 National Mother's Day Celebration themed Thank You, Mother, at the LPPKN Family Centre in Ayer Keroh today. Rahamah revealed that she wrestled with her emotions nearly every day as Ahmad Mujahid navigated the transition into adulthood, while his mental state remained trapped in childhood despite his physical growth. She explained that her son's emotional disturbances during this phase led to frequent tantrums and outbursts, making the villagers fearful of him. "I also felt overwhelmed by the situation, but after attending several counseling sessions with various agencies, Alhamdulillah, I was guided on how to manage his condition. "This included seeing a psychiatrist who prescribed specific medications to deal with the excessive emotional agitation," she added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency