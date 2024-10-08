MOTAC’s Road To UNESCO, An Effort To Promote Local Breakfast Culture And Kebaya

SUBANG JAYA, The Road to UNESCO programme, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and National Heritage Department (JWN), has attracted over 4,500 visitors from across the country, exceeding its targeted number of participants.

JWN director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin said the two-day programme, which was targetting about 2,000 visitors, seeks to promote the Malaysian breakfast culture and one of the country’s traditional attires, the kebaya, following their nomination to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for the year 2023.

“We will know the news about the Malaysian breakfast and also our kebaya (and) at the announcement which will be in December in Paraguay. So we hope that our candidacy will be successful later because our kebaya is the result of the candidacy of cooperation with our neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand.

“Our goal is to promote the heritage of ou

r country to be recognised by UNESCO; those already recognised and those in the process. We want to share the heritage with all communities in case there are still some who don’t know it,” he told Bernama after officiating the Road to UNESCO: Celebrating Our Heritage programme here today.

Mohamad, who representing MOTAC Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing at the programme, emphasised that the recognition by UNESCO is crucial for preserving the country’s rich heritage while promoting tourism, adding that traditional dances such as lion dance as well as chingay will be nominated next year.

The programme brought together diverse people, promoting unity among locals and tourists through cultural activities and showcases.

A local resident, Christine Ting, 66, donning a beautiful grey kebaya, who came to the event along with her friends, expressed happiness as she got to experience the diversity and uniqueness of country.

‘I got this handmade batik drawstring pouch. So when I take it abroad, its something diffe

rent and unique to showcase,’ Ting said, noting that she enjoys travelling and observing cultural values across the globe.

As for Anna Parshina, 19, a Russian local university student who is also an social media influencer, the programme portrayed the country’s exclusivity through its rich culture and multicultural society.

‘It’s my first experience to such a multicultural programme after being in Malaysia for two years now, and I love it as I get to learn more history about the country and its food. I also got to learn about the different types of nasi lemak showcased here,’ said Parshina, who wore a yellow baju kurung.

Apart from adults, children Muhammad Izzz Haraz Solehuddin, 10, and his sister Jasmine Nurhaura Solehuddin, 7, thoroughly enjoyed the showcase of classic phones, typewritters and traditional dance sculptures, including Mak Yong and the lion dance, while also participating in a silat performance.

‘This morning, we woke up at 6 am…we didn’t feel tired but were excited to perform in front

of everyone. It was good to see old things that we had never seen before,’ said Jasmine.

The programme themed ‘Celebrating Our Heritage’ also showcased seven types of famous nasi lemak including Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu, Nasi Lemak Angah and Nasi Lemak Tanglin from vendors across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and also included roti canai and teh tarik, as those are the top breakfast choices of Malaysians.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency