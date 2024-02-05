Most Filipinos satisfied with PBBM admin’s performance: OCTA

MANILA: The majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., results of a recent OCTA Research survey showed. According to the Tugon ng Masa survey conducted last Dec. 10-14 and released on Monday, 59 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the performance of the government, up three points from 56 percent in October. "The percentage of adult Filipinos who are satisfied with the way the nation is being governed by the current administration increased from 56 percent last October 2023 to 59 percent in December 2023. This 3-percentage point increase is the first time a rise in performance rating of the current administration has been observed since October 2022," OCTA said. The survey also showed that those who were dissatisfied with the government's performance increased by one point from 13 percent to 14 percent. Meanwhile, those who were undecided dropped by 6 percentage points from 30 percent to 24 percent. Across geographic are as, satisfaction with the Marcos administration was highest among respondents in the National Capital Region and Visayas at 71 percent, while the lowest was in Balance Luzon at 53 percent. In terms of socioeconomic classes, the pollster said only 4 percent of Filipinos in Class ABC expressed dissatisfaction with the governance of the Marcos administration. The lowest performance rating is recorded among Filipinos in Class E at 40 percent. The polling firm said the administration attained its highest satisfaction rating from adult Filipinos aged 75 and above at 76 percent, while its lowest satisfaction rating was recorded among Filipinos aged 18-24. OCTA's survey had 1,200 respondents and a ±3 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level. Source: Philippines News Agency