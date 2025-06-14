Mora, Bouffaut Dominate IRONKIDS Subic

Subic: David Mora displayed his form to claim victory in the boys’ 13-15 category of the RLC Residences IRONKIDS in Subic, Zambales on Saturday. Mora finished the 250m swim, 6km bike, and 2km run competition in 22 minutes and 32 seconds. Johan Marcelo settled for second in 23:32, followed by Ralf Prima with a time of 23:49.

According to Philippines News Agency, in the girls’ division, Alaina Bouffaut registered 26:51 to win the title over Kaia Gica, who clocked in at 27:45, while Dominique Aragones was third with a time of 29:01. Meanwhile, Phil Alexander Cayetano, Chris Lacuna, and Kai Takei were the top three finishers in the boys’ 11-12 category of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Elise Salas bagged the girls’ title in the same category, with Julia Selene Calustre and Alandria Venice Delantar finishing second and third, respectively. In the 9-10 age group featuring a 150m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run, Jon David Julian and Oliver Kurt Alingarog were declared co-champions in the boys’ division after submitting similar total times of 19:33. Hans Golocan followed in second place with a time of 20:52.

Athena Masadao led the girls’ division with a time of 21:56, followed by Pia Gito at 23:05 and Liah Bouffaut at 24:15. In the 6-8 category, the top three winners in the boys’ division were Johan Santos, Carl Boneo, and Alexander Roxas, while the girls’ division saw Ami Takei, Severine Aragones, and Stacey Escale taking the top spots.