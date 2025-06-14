CCC Advocates for Enhanced Climate Literacy and Sustainable Practices

Manila: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has emphasized the need to equip the public with adequate knowledge about climate change and its impact so that they can better respond to climate-induced disasters and adopt sustainable practices.

According to Philippines News Agency, in observance of the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence on June 12, the CCC joined other government agencies in setting up booths at Rizal Park in Manila on June 10 and 11 to showcase their services. The CCC promoted its flagship policies, programs, and initiatives aimed at building a climate-resilient Philippines.

“Our policies, programs, and initiatives are designed to help the country, especially vulnerable communities, to build resilience against the impacts of climate change,” CCC Executive Director Robert Borje said in a news release on Saturday. He noted the importance of the booths in helping citizens understand the government’s efforts and emphasized that climate change remains one of the most pressing issues today, despite a lack of widespread awareness of the urgency to act.

Borje highlighted the significance of the event in bridging the gap between the government and the public, giving the CCC the exposure needed as it plays a crucial role in driving sustainable development. Based on the CCC’s estimate, hundreds of students, families, and professionals visited the booth to learn more about the commission’s initiatives and take part in short climate quizzes.

Recognizing the importance of raising public awareness, the CCC also featured programs such as the Philippine Resilience Awards (PRA), an award-giving body that promotes resilience against climate-related disasters, where the agency serves as an implementing partner. The booth highlighted the People’s Survival Fund (PSF), a financing mechanism that provides grants for climate adaptation projects, as well as the Climate Change Expenditure Tagging, a tool used to identify and track government expenditures related to climate action.

The CCC booth also showcased its recently launched “Bawal Plastik Dito” sticker pack, which can be downloaded through linktr.ee/cccphl. On Tuesday, the CCC convened a multi-sectoral consultation with representatives from civil society, grassroots organizations, social movements, international national government organizations, and the private sector to further strengthen climate action through participatory climate governance.