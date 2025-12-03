Moomoo Partners with OTC Markets’ MOON ATS® to Expand Its 24-Hour Trading for Retail Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for more than 12,000 U.S. and global securities, and Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform with over 28 million global users, today announced a major achievement in retail investing. Moomoo officially connected OTC Markets’ MOON ATS®, delivering seamless around-the-clock market access for investors worldwide.

This advancement provides real-time insight into overnight liquidity and prices while enabling investors to trade securities listed on major U.S. exchanges overnight via MOON ATS®. The offering meets escalating global demand for extended trading hours, especially among retail and institutional participants across Asia.

“By integrating MOON ATS® into its 24-hour trading platform, Moomoo is empowering more individual investors by broadening global market access,” said Cromwell Coulson, CEO of OTC Markets Group. “Expanded trading hours enables retail investors, not just professionals, greater opportunities across continents and time zones.”

“At Moomoo we have seen a significant increase in demand for overnight trading capabilities from our clients across various markets,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. “Retail investors want greater flexibility and broader access to markets around the clock, and this collaboration with OTC Markets is a direct response to that need. By integrating MOON ATS®, we deliver unique value to our clients by enabling them to act on opportunities timelier, regardless of where they are or what time it is.”

This collaboration reinforces Moomoo’s commitment to focus on delivering advanced trading features, professional-grade data, and actionable insights to a diverse base of investors in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, and beyond — bridging time zones and extending the reach of global markets.

It builds on a multi-year relationship that began in 2018 with Moomoo’s sister brand in Hong Kong, initially focused on providing real-time market data for OTCQX®, OTCQB®, and Pink® securities across Asia-Pacific markets.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market, and Pink Limited™ Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, Visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, Moomoo is trusted by more than 28 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit Moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com.

