Mohd Na’im Will Address Issues Regarding Mufti Bill – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that any issues regarding the Mufti Bill (Federal Territories) 2024 will only be addressed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“That matter will be addressed by the Religious Affairs Minister (Mohd Na’im),” he told reporters after today’s 37th LAWASIA (Law Association for Asia and the Pacific) Conference 2024, here today.

He was asked about the claim by human rights lawyer Latheefa Koya that the bill would undermine the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of Islam as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Yesterday, Mohd Na’im explained that the fatwas enacted under the bill only bind Muslims and are limited to the jurisdiction of the states.

He said the Mufti Bill is to make provisions in matters related to the Mufti, rulings, and doctrines according to Islamic laws and related matters in the Federal Territories only.

Mohd Na’im said that the drafting of regu

latory laws is a characteristic of a sovereign nation where no individual is free to violate constitutional principles, adding that restrictions on a person’s freedom do not mean that human rights are violated, as the Federal Constitution determines the legitimacy of human rights.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency