MINDEF TO EXPEDITE REPAIR OF WATER TANKS, MAINTENANCE OF LIFTS AT MILITARY HOMES

Projects involving the maintenance of lifts and repair of water tanks and other critical fixtures in the homes of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel will soon be implemented by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) with the additional allocation of RM200 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said RM110 million of the additional allocation would be channelled for the repair and maintenance of old buildings and houses of Army personnel across the country, and RM30 million would go each to the Navy, Air Force and ATM headquarters.

“The announcement of the additional allocation is proof of the Prime Minister’s concern over the wellbeing of ATM members.

“From my visits to military camps and houses of ATM personnel before, I can say that they are in unsatisfactory condition with basic plumbing issues and leaky pipes, as well as other problems. So, we (Mindef) will expedite the necessary repairs,” he told Bernama here.

Last July 7, Anwar announced an additional allocation of RM200 million to repair and maintain the houses of ATM members nationwide.

The Prime Minister also announced an additional allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities at agencies under the Home Ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

During the tabling of Budget 2023 last February, the government announced an allocation of over RM500 million for the maintenance of ATM family homes and repair of staff quarters and institutions under the Home Ministry, including PDRM.

Mohamad said the wellbeing and comfort of the ATM personnel, including its veterans, always remain a priority for the ministry.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency