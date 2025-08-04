Migrant Boat Capsizing Off Yemen Leaves 68 Dead, 74 Missing

Abyan: The death toll from a tragic migrant boat capsizing off the coast of Yemen has reached 68, with 74 individuals still missing. Local officials have reported the continuation of search and rescue operations amid challenging sea conditions.

According to Philippines News Agency, rescue teams have managed to recover 68 bodies along the coastline of southern Abyan province. Earlier in the day, 12 survivors were rescued from the water. The survivors were immediately taken to Shaqra General Hospital for emergency treatment, with some remaining in critical condition due to exposure and exhaustion.

The incident took place on Saturday night when a smuggling boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants overturned around 11 p.m. local time. Severe weather conditions and strong winds were cited as the cause of the capsizing in the waters off Abyan province.

Abyan security authorities have confirmed that all victims and survivors are Ethiopian nationals. These individuals are part of a larger group of African migrants attempting perilous sea journeys to reach Yemen, with hopes of eventually traveling to Gulf countries for better economic prospects.

In response to the tragedy, authorities have expanded search operations and deployed additional rescue teams as bodies have been found scattered across various coastal areas. Health officials are coordinating with local authorities to ensure proper burial arrangements for the deceased near Zinjibar, the provincial capital.

This incident underscores the dangers faced by African migrants who continue to undertake hazardous sea crossings despite Yemen’s ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has consistently identified Yemen’s situation as one of the world’s most severe humanitarian disasters.