Melaka’s Retail Sector Showing Positive Growth Momentum — Ab Rauf

MELAKA, Melaka’s retail sector is showing positive growth momentum with the opening of more premium supermarkets with a standalone concept in the pipeline, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said this also reflects the continued growth of the economy and purchasing power in Melaka.

‘The opening of the first Jaya Grocer in Melaka today — the 51st branch in the country — will enrich the state’s retail landscape.

‘The presence of this stand-alone premium supermarket is in line with the state government’s vision of giving local residents access to high-quality products and services,’ he told reporters after officiating the opening of the supermarket in Klebang here today.

Also present at the event was Jaya Grocer chief executive officer Adelene Foo.

Ab Rauf said the opening of the Klebang branch will also create more job opportunities for the residents in the vicinity in view of the area being part of a new economic development zone.

‘Melaka has 23 technical and vocational education and tra

ining (TVET) centres and we have had to prepare the human resources based on the potential industry demand. The opening of a supermarket such as this is a good way of offering a diverse range of job opportunities,’ he said.

Ab Rauf said the Jaya Grocer branch, with its Peranakan concept and design, will not only attract local consumers but also foreign tourists.

