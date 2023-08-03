MELAKA PERKESO TARGETS 15,000 HOUSEWIVES TO REGISTER UNDER SKSSR

The Melaka Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is targeting about 15,000 housewives in the state to register under the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) to ensure that this group receives proper protection.

State Perkeso director Abd Razak Omar said as of June, a total of 6,292 housewives had been registered under the scheme since it was first introduced in December 2022.

“This figure is still low, perhaps because there is an impression that the SKSSR is only for wives who do not work, holding back many husbands who then do not register to contribute to the scheme.

“This scheme can be contributed to regardless of whether they are full-time or part-time housewives and husbands should play a role in ensuring that their wives contribute under this scheme,” he said.

He said this at the handing over of the Skuad Prihatin Perkeso donations to an Insured Person (OB) T. Kogilavani, 51, by the state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

Elaborating, Abd Razak said that so far there have been four cases of death involving OBs who have been paid under the SKSSR vis-a-vis the Funeral Management Benefit received by the next of kin amounting to RM 2,000 while another case is an OB who received a Disability Allowance of RM300 per month.

“This Disability Allowance recipient is the first in Melaka under the scheme, in addition to that, the OB also receives RM200 a month for dialysis treatment and if a person needs related rehabilitation equipment, it will also be provided by Perkeso,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kogilavani’s husband, K Devadasan, 55, said he found out about the SKSSR from social media and took his wife, a full-time homemaker, to the Perkeso office to register with the scheme.

“This SKSSR is a good initiative as it also reduces the burden of expenses for the cost of treatment for Level 5 kidney disease faced by my wife and hopefully more husbands can take advantage of the scheme for the good of their families,” he said.

Kogilavani received a Disability Allowance of RM300 starting in May with the first payment disbursed on July 28 amounting to RM754.83, as well as assistance for dialysis treatment costing RM200 per month.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency