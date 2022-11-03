Maynilad scheds water interruption for Nov. 2-5

The Maynilad Water Company, Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption from November 2 to 5 to improve the water services in the West Zone area.

The network maintenance will be conducted in the following areas:

Barangays 112 and 121 to 131, and Barangays 158 and 159, all in Caloocan City, from 11 p.m. of November 2 until 4 a.m. of November 3, specifically on 7th Avenue corner 9th Street and Baesa Road corner Bougainvilla, respectively;

Barangay 4 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 3 until 4 a.m. of November 4, specifically in Buklod ng Nayon corner Gen. San Miguel;

Barangay 162 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 4 until 4 a.m. of November 5, specifically in Tullahan corner Petron; and

Barangays Pag-ibig sa Nayon and San Jose in Quezon City from 11 p.m. of November 2 until 4 a.m. of November 3, specifically in 7th Avenue corner 9th Street.

The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

The water firm has water tanks on standby, which are ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed.

Maynilad said upon the resumption of the water service, the customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until it clears.

It apologized for the inconvenience to the customers and thanked them for their continuous support and understanding

Source: Philippines News Agency