Troopers extend medical aid to captured ASG leader

Government troops provided medical assistance to a wounded Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader they captured after a firefight in the province of Sulu, a military official said Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, Army’s 11th Infantry Division commander, said mid-level ASG leader Christopher Usam was captured following a firefight Sunday in Barangay Biid, Parang, Sulu.

Patrimonio said servicemen from the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team members were on routine security patrol when they figured in a 40-minute clash with Usam’s group.

The ASG bandits fled in different directions afterward, he said.

“While clearing the encounter site, the troops captured a wounded ASG combatant with gunshot wounds at the lower right abdomen, left side of his body, and right middle finger and a recovery of an M16 rifle,” Patrimonio said.

The soldiers immediately applied first aid and transported Usam to Camp Bautista Station Hospital for further treatment.

Patrimonio said Usam was later transferred to the Sanitarium Hospital in Jolo, Sulu, as the latter’s wounds required surgery.

“To the fleeing bandits, we will be relentless in our efforts to end terrorism. I am reiterating our call to better lay down your arms peacefully while you have the chance,” said Patrimonio, who is also the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu commander.

Since January this year, the JTF-Sulu had neutralized a total of 90 ASG bandits, of which three were killed, two were captured, and 85 surrendered.

Eighty-four firearms were also recovered from the extremist group during the period

