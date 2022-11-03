BARMM relief ops intensified amid fair weather

Relief agencies in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have intensified relief efforts in its flood-affected areas with good weather prevailing across the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, BARMM Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD) Raisa Jajurie said relief operations were conducted for affected families in Maguindanao, North Cotabato, and Sulu on Tuesday.

In Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, a total of 6,221 home-based and 517 flood-affected residents received relief support during the distribution conducted from October 31 to November 1.

The families currently staying at the Poblacion gymnasium evacuation center received sacks of rice, food packs, family-size tents, water jugs, mineral water, hygiene kits, and a community kitchen set.

In the so-called Special Geographic Area (SGA) in North Cotabato, MSSD personnel also extended aid to 1,646 households during the distribution conducted in Midsayap and Pigcawayan clusters on November 1.

Out of 1,646 beneficiaries, 550 of them were from Central Labas, Midsayap, whose residential homes were submerged by floods caused by Typhoon Paeng last week, Jajurie said.

BARMM’s MSSD will continue to assist other flood-affected barangays of the SGA, she assured.

In Sulu, MSSD personnel distributed relief goods to families affected by floods and strong winds that damaged their homes in barangays Timbangan and Bunut in Indanan.

Aside from emergency relief goods, the MSSD will also provide intervention and other assistance, so the affected families could rebuild their damaged homes

Source: Philippines News Agency