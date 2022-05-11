﻿May 9 polls post highest voter turnout for LAV, OV: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reported that 88 percent out of 84,358 individuals who participated in the local absentee voting (LAV) in this year’s national and local elections is so far the highest recorded turnout of voters.

According to Comelec acting spokesperson lawyer John Rex Laudiangco, a total of 74,852 government and private employees have participated in the three-day voting period held last month.

“This is the highest turnout of voters for LAV. The approved number is 84,358 local absentee voters and those who voted totaling to 74,852 for a turnout of 88 percent,” he said in a press conference.

The poll body official reported that election returns (ERs) for LAV is currently being canvassed.

“For the local absentee voting, the canvassing of votes are ongoing. Out of the 188 ERs they are processing, they have issued and canvassed 46 ERs,” he said.

“Practically, that’s 25 percent already,” Laudiangco added.

On the other hand, he noted that the electronic and manual Certificates of Canvass (COCs) are coming from the 63 Philippines posts around the world.

“Out of the 63 Special Board of Election Inspectors (SBEIs), they are expected to transmit to us 26 electronic COCs and 37 manual COCs, which will be delivered to us here at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) in Pasay City,” the Comelec official said.

“To highlight, the overseas voting (OV) also posted the highest voter turnout with 34.88 percent. Out of 37 manual COCs, the COCs from Cambodia at Vietnam have arrived. Out of 26 electronic COCs, 16 of them are now in the country,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency