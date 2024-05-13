MANILA: The Department of Tourism (DOT) and entrepreneurial organization Go Negosyo held on Monday the Tourism Summit 2024, a gathering to discuss opportunities, emerging market trends, and innovative approaches in the tourism sector. DOT Secretary Christina Frasco led the formal opening of a series of panel discussions at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City. Travel and tourism Industry leaders who joined the discussions included Michelle Ho, general manager of travel and experiences platform Klook Philippines and Thailand; Philippine Airlines president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng; and Visa Philippines country manager Jeff Navarro. Frasco said the Philippines occupies a prominent role as the lead country coordinator in crafting the post-2025 strategic tourism plan for the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations, considering the emerging trends prevailing in the region. Hence, she said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has put quality tourism front and center and spread developme nt to as many destinations as possible. 'And of course, while we are also focused on bringing in the warm bodies, we are also trying to ensure that what we offer are quality services so that tourists who come here stay, spend more, and come back again and again," Frasco said. In connection with ASEAN trends on gastronomy and wellness tourism, Frasco noted that the Philippine Experience Heritage Culture and Arts Caravan is a priority tourism program under the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028. "We are very pleased to announce that to bring the Filipino food at the forefront of global consciousness, the Philippines is hosting the very first United Nations Tourism Forum for Asia-Pacific wherein we will be hosting tourism ministers from all over the world as well as highlighting the work of our world-renowned chefs and regional chefs to really make the case for Filipino food to be at the forefront of Filipino tourism and the global preference of our travelers," she said, referring to the June 26-27 s ummit in Cebu City. Apart from the panel discussions, Frasco also presented the Inspiring Tourism Entrepreneurs Awards, together with Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. The awards recognized outstanding Filipino enterprises with significant contributions to the development of the country's tourism landscape. There were also special citation for digital content creators and social media influencers for their roles in promoting the country's heritage, culture, cuisine, and destinations. Some 200 key stakeholders, enablers, social media strategists, as well as business leaders from various industries, attended the summit. Students from various schools in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon, aspiring entrepreneurs, travel aficionados and stakeholders were also in attendance. Go Negosyo is a non-profit organization that seeks to bring all key stakeholders and enablers together to generate competitive Filipino entrepreneurs and help micro, small and medium enterprise s scale up. Source: Philippines News Agency