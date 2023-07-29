MARITIME COOPERATION AMONG M’SIA, INDONESIA AND SINGAPORE ENSURES PEACE IN REGION – MMEA

The strong cooperation among the maritime agencies of Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore can guarantee peace in the region’s waters while preventing influence from external powers.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Maritime Enforcement and Coordination Division director Rear Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the conflict in the South China Sea was an example that showed the importance of such cooperation.

"With the strength of this cooperation, they (external powers) may know that we are able to protect our sovereignty in the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, and not side with anyone.

"If they see that we (the three countries) do not have a very good relationship, then it will be easy for them to exert their influence," he said during a press conference after the presentation of a certificate of special appreciation from the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) to MMEA here today.

Also present were BAKAMLA head, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Vice Admiral Dr Aan Kurnia, Singapore Police Coast Guard commander SAC Cheang Keng Keong and Johor Maritime director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria.

Aminuddin said the close cooperation would provide economic spillover to the three countries located around the Strait of Malacca, which was one of the busiest shipping routes in the region.

Meanwhile, Aan said neighbouring countries should have a close relationship and help one another while respecting each other’s sovereignty.

He said this, among other things, would benefit the countries involved in terms of information sharing and efforts to tackle cross-border crime, such as when MMEA helped BAKAMLA to detain an Iranian-flagged tanker found to be illegally transporting crude oil worth 4.6 trillion Indonesian Rupiah or RM1.38 billion, on July 7.

"This is one of the examples of our cooperation, BAKAMLA detected the ship that was illegally transporting crude oil in Indonesian waters until the ship entered Malaysian waters.

"BAKAMLA requested permission to enter Malaysian waters and MMEA sent their special team to help. This is very unusual and I really appreciate the quick action taken, I hope this relationship among Malaysia and Indonesia and Singapore continues to remain strong," he said.

Cheang, meanwhile, praised the success of MMEA and BAKAMLA, saying it showed the importance of having good maritime cooperation.

"Even though Singapore was not involved in this particular operation, I think this incident highlights the importance for various coast guard agencies to cooperate together to deal with issues at sea.

"I am very happy to know this successful cooperation between MMEA and BAKAMLA, hopefully, we can work together in the future to enhance the safety of the maritime community in this region," he said.

Earlier, Aan handed over a certificate of appreciation to MMEA for the assistance provided by the agency to intercept and detain the tanker involved along with 28 Syrian crew members and three other passengers.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency