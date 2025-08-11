Marcos Launches Website for Public Oversight of Flood Control Projects

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has introduced a new online platform, sumbongsapangulo.ph, aimed at enhancing public access to information on nationwide flood control projects and encouraging citizen participation in auditing these initiatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, the platform allows the public to identify flood control projects in their areas and report any irregularities. In a press briefing held at Malaca±ang, President Marcos emphasized the importance of the platform being accessible and user-friendly, enabling citizens to share feedback on the effectiveness of projects or highlight any issues they encounter.

President Marcos highlighted the critical role of citizen engagement in detecting irregularities and ensuring transparency in the PHP545-billion flood control program, which started in mid-July 2022. He stated that public involvement is essential, especially in identifying instances of corruption or mismanagement, and assured that action would be taken if wrongdoing is detected.

The President urged Filipinos to actively participate by submitting complaints, feedback, and observations on the sumbongsapangulo.ph website. He assured the public of his personal commitment to reviewing each submission, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to transparency and accountability in infrastructure spending.

The launch of this online reporting platform is in line with President Marcos’s directive from his fourth State of the Nation Address, where he called for an audit of flood control projects to improve government transparency and accountability.