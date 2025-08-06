Marcos: India Visit Among Most Productive and Constructive in Recent Years

New delhi: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. described his ongoing state visit to India as one of his ‘most productive and constructive,’ as he concluded the second day of his five-day trip aimed at strengthening relations with one of Asia’s significant players. Marcos made these comments during a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos highlighted the historical bond between the Philippines and India, reflecting on his father’s previous engagements with the country. He noted the fruitful outcomes of high-level meetings and expressed enthusiasm to implement the agreed-upon plans and initiatives upon returning to the Philippines. Despite the limited time, Marcos emphasized the substantial progress made, attributing it to the ‘enduring closeness’ between the two nations and the newly discovered areas of potential collaboration.

In the coming days, President Marcos is set to visit Bengaluru, where he will engage with Indian industry leaders to explore opportunities in digital infrastructure, startups, and advanced manufacturing. His talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier included the launch of the Philippines-India Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple bilateral agreements in defense, maritime cooperation, space, cybersecurity, digital technology, and tourism. The visit also commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian highlighted the potential benefits of a stronger strategic partnership between the Philippines and India, suggesting it could lead to increased investments, innovation, and jobs for Filipinos. He underscored India’s leadership in IT and pharmaceuticals and the Philippines’ young, English-proficient workforce as a foundation for a successful collaboration. The deepening cooperation spans digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, and innovation, offering new opportunities for economic growth.