Batangas City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to collaborate with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) to bolster farmers’ cooperatives. This directive was announced during the inauguration of the Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative (SIDC) Grains Terminal and Trading Project in Batangas City, where Marcos emphasized the crucial role of cooperatives in enhancing farmers’ productivity and income.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos expressed his commitment to supporting cooperatives by providing them with essential resources such as new machinery and post-harvest facilities. He highlighted the success of SIDC as a model for other cooperatives to emulate. His administration aims to increase the yields and income of farmers through these initiatives.

Marcos also reiterated his administration’s dedication to continuous assistance for farmers, underscoring the vision of a ‘new Filipino’ as someone who embodies the values of hard work, discipline, skill, and patriotism. He urged collective effort and cooperation towards the progress of a new Philippines.

As of 2023, CDA data indicated there were 20,752 cooperatives nationwide. Of these, 2,616 were involved in agriculture, and 774 in agrarian reform. The cooperative sector has generated over 312,000 jobs, demonstrating its significant impact on the country’s economy.