Mapua spikers end campaign with win over San Sebastian

Mapua University ended its campaign in the 2023 V-League Collegiate Challenge with a three-set victory over San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Sunday. Outside hitter Roxie dela Cruz made 10 attacks, two service aces and one block as the Lady Cardinals downed the Lady Stags, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22, after one hour and 20 minutes at Paco Arena in Manila. Middle blocker Princess Jolina Barbiera contributed nine points, including three blocks, while outside Raisa Jenel Ricablanca had seven points, six on attacks for Mapua, which notched its second win against five losses but not enough to make it to the next round. Outside hitter Nadine Angeli Berces finished with six points and made seven excellent sets. "Sabi ko lang sa kanila, sana 'yung last game mapanalo nila para matapos namin nang maayos ang liga (I just told them, I hope they win the last game so we can finish the league well)," coach Aying Esteban said. "May ini-insert kami na sistema na bago sa kanila. Hindi naman abrupt na makukuha nila. Pero kahit papaano, strong finish naman tayo, naging masaya naman ang ending natin (We are inserting a system that is new to them. It is not abrupt that they will get it. But somehow, we finished strong, we have a happy ending)," she added. Outside hitter Zenith Joy Deposoy had eight attacks and one block for San Sebastian, which likewise exited the tournament without a win in seven games. Outside hitter Katherine Santos chipped in four attacks and two service aces, while middle blocker Juna May Gonzales also had six points, including two blocks. Libero Chloi Florenci made 10 excellent digs and seven receptions

Source: Philippines News Agency