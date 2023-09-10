Saint Benilde ends UE win streak in V-League, barges into semis

College of Saint Benilde (CSB) snapped University of the East's (UE) five-game winning run to formalize its entry into the semifinal round of the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday. The Lady Blazers, banking on the brilliant performances of opposite hitter Jhasmine Gayle Pascual and outside hitter Jade Gentapa, bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lady Warriors, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-18. Pascual produced 23 points - 20 on attacks - while Gentapa added 20 points, including three service aces, as CSB improved its record to 4-1. "We prepared more on the mental side. Kundisyon naman 'yung katawan nila eh, so 'yung mindset talaga (We prepared more on the mental side. They are in condition physically, so it's the mindset)," CSB assistant coach Jay Chua said. Middle blockers Zamantha Nolasco and Michelle Gamit finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while outside hitter Corrine Allyson Apostol had two blocks, 10 receptions and nine digs for the Lady Blazers. Outside hitter Casiey Dongallo led UE with 32 points (31 on attacks). Meanwhile, outside hitter Shaila Allaine Omipon had 21 attacks, two blocks and two service aces as University of Perpetual Help defeated Mapua, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 39-37, in the tournament organized by Sports Vision. Outside hitter Charmaine Mae Ocado scored 13 points and Mary Rhose Dapol added 11 points, while libero Marian Tracy Andal had 13 digs and 12 receptions. Outside hitter Roxie dela Cruz had 12 attacks, three services and one block for Mapua. She also made 11 excellent digs and six receptions. Middle blocker Alyanna Nicole Ong scored 15 points, six on blocks, while outside hitter Raisa Janel Ricablanca delivered 13 points.

Source: Philippines News Agency