Manila OKs 2 measures on pay hike for city gov’t workers

MANILA: The Manila City Council has approved two city ordinances mandating a pay hike for workers of the city government.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said Tuesday the council has approved an ordinance providing for the implementation of the first tranche of the modified salary schedule for local government personnel.

The measure is pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 64 or the Salary Standardization Law 6 signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in August.

However, the pay hike is not retroactive in compliance with Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code.

Meanwhile, the other ordinance has granted a PHP2,000 increase for certain job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers at the city hall.

The increase covers, among others, street educators, nursing aides, trainors of the Manila Department of Social Welfare, as well as barangay nutrition scholars and barangay health workers under the Manila Health Department.

Both ordinances are effective Sept. 1. Copies of the approved ordinance have yet to be p

ublished.

Lacuna also acknowledged the members of the City Council for the approval of the ordinances, noting the hard work and dedication of these workers.

“Sila (JO and COS workers) ‘yung talagang mabibigat ang mga tungkulin at alam nating hindi sapat ang natatanggap nila buwan-buwan kaya natin itinaas ang sahod nila (They are the ones who have hard duties and we know that they do not receive adequate pay so we hiked their salaries),” she said in a statement.

The ordinance authorizing the increase in the compensation rate for JO and COS workers were principally authored by Councilors Philip Lacuna, Pamela Fugoso and Ernesto Isip Jr.

