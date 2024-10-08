Male Leaders Join HAWA In Championing People’s Welfare

GEORGE TOWN, The UMNO’s Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) is not only led by women but also includes male leaders with a wealth of experience in championing the people’s welfare.

Its chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said that HAWA also collaborates with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to align the mission and vision of the government with the people.

‘This is HAWA’s role, and we also act as a bridge between the people and the government, including the state governments, by conveying the problems, suggestions, and requests of the people to them.

‘At the same time, the people are informed about the policies and actions being implemented by the government,’ she told reporters at the launching of HAWA Meet Penang 2024 here today.

The event was launched by state Trade, Entrepreneurial and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Rashidi Zinol.

Shahrizat also said that HAWA, which was established on March 22 last year, would act as a coordinator between local NGOs to deliver aid to

flood victims, ensuring assistance reaches those in need more efficiently.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency