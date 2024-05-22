MALAYSIAN FM SIGNS CONDOLENCE BOOK AT IRANIAN EMBASSY ON BEHALF OF GOVERNMENT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan paid a visit to the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia on Wednesday to offer his condolences on behalf of Malaysians for the passing of its President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amirabdollahian. Through a post on his official social media page on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mohamad conveyed his condolences to the ambassador of Iran to Malaysia, Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi, for the great loss in the world of Islamic leadership and the people of the Islamic republic. In the post, the Foreign Minister mentioned that he had also 'signed a note of condolence on behalf of the Malaysian government' for the passing of the two Iranian leaders. On Sunday (May 19) at approximately 4:30 pm local time, a helicopter carrying Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, and his foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, made an emergency landing. The incident occurred as the helicopter was crossing a mountain terrain in heavy fog, returning to Tehra n from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan. Both the president and his foreign minister, including all other passengers onboard, perished in the ill-fated helicopter crash. Source: BERNAMA News Agency