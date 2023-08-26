MALAYSIA MADANI CONCEPT GAINING PUBLIC ACCEPTANCE – J-KOM

The response to the Malaysia MADANI concept is getting to be more encouraging as the people are now able to grasp its meaning, said Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) director (Research and Programming) Cik Kazidi Mohd Zainuddin.

He said this was because the dissemination of information about the concept, was further intensified through J-KOM's strategic collaboration with other government agencies across the country, including to Orang Asli settlements.

"J-KOM organised over 90 face-to-face programmes from February to August this year to educate and make the public more aware about the Malaysia MADANI concept.

"From our observations, the people’s understanding has improved and there is a growing acceptance among them especially through social media," he told reporters after opening the Mesra MADANI @ Tumpat programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chenderong Batu today.

However, he did not deny that there are still some challenges that need to be addressed, especially to ensure understanding at the grassroots level.

In this regard, Cik Kazidi said J-KOM continues to go to the ground with its strategic partners including the Information Department (JaPen), Community Development Department (KEMAS) and National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) to ensure wider dissemination of information.

He said that the new department also faces challenges of social media platforms being misused by either influencers or irresponsible parties to spread false information.

Cik Kazidi also informed that J-KOM is currently conducting a study on the public's understanding of the Malaysia MADANI concept, which is expected to be completed in September.

According to him, the findings of the study will be used to improve efforts on promoting to embrace the concept.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency