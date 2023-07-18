MACC PROBES MENTERI BESAR OVER RARE EARTH ISSUE

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on misappropriation and abuse of power involving a menteri besar on the mining of rare earth elements (REE) believed to be illegal which caused losses to the state government.

An MACC source said the issue of illegal mining and loss of rare earth revenue was reported by several non-governmental organisations including Gerakan Anti-Sanusi (GAS) in March and several residents in Bukit Enggang Sik where large scale illegal mining was carried out before it was busted by the authorities.

“In January 2023, Kedah UMNO had called on MACC to investigate and reveal the results of investigations on whether there was political interference over REE theft which caused major losses to the country.

“Several individuals came forward to lodge official complaints to MACC recently on the abuse of power and corruption involving a menteri besar from a viral letter relating to the application of foreign worker quota to the Home Ministry purportedly for a joint-venture between the state government and a local company with a company from China," he said

It is learnt that Kedah MACC had opened an investigation paper regarding the issue of illegal REE mining in early 2023 and had called several witnesses, but the latest development of the investigation paper is not known.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed that several investigation papers have been opened under Section 17(A) and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

This includes the investigation papers opened by Kedah MACC in March 2023, but he refused to comment further when asked if the MACC would summon the Menteri Besar involved in the near future.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency