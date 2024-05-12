MANILA: Lyceum of the Philippines University pulled off a 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Arellano University in the NCAA Season 99 women's volleyball stepladder semifinals at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. Janeth Tulang had 16 attacks, five blocks and two aces for the Lady Pirates, who will meet the third-seeded Letran Lady Knights on Wednesday. The winner of the rubber match will face College of Saint Benilde in the best-of-three finals starting May 19. The Lady Blazers secured an outright finals berth after sweeping the nine-game elimination round. 'Sabi ng coaches, hingi lang ako nang hingi ng bola (The coaches told me to keep on asking for the ball),' Tulang, who also produced 11 digs and eight receptions, said. Johna Dolorito contributed 15 attacks and two aces, while Heart Bio and Joan Doguna added eight and seven points, respectively. Skipper Venice Puzon made 23 excellent sets and Ma. Light Jericha Lopez had 14 excellent digs for Arellano. 'Actually, from the start of this game, we didn't consider our three-game losing streak. Our mindset is, we're back to zero,' Lyceum coach Cromwel Garcia said after the two-hour encounter. Fhaye Mangubat led Arellano with 12 attacks and one block, while Pauline De Guzman chipped in 11 attacks and one ace. Source: Philippines News Agency